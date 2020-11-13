CUK celebrates National Educational Day

School of Education (SoE), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) on Friday celebrated National Education Day here.

Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir highlighted the contributions of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad towards education in general and higher education in particular.

He said the foundation of the present education system was laid by him, adding, he tailored the education to the needs of people as the education had suffered badly under British rule.

During the first session, Prof S Irfan Habib, former Maulana Azad Chair, NIEPA, in his address on the theme “Maulana Azad in the Definitive Decade of 1950’s”, stressed upon the egalitarian Islamic principle which is based on the equality and intrinsic dignity of all human beings.

He said every child has a right to education for developing his/her faculties and stressed that the objective cannot be realized unless people come out of narrow mindedness which has been the hindrance.

During the second session, Prof Rizwan Qaisar of Department of History and Culture, JMI spoke on the theme “Maulana Azad as an Eminent Educationist”.

The speaker emphasized that Maulana was able to expose himself to the intellectual world not due to blind imitation, but he used rationality to generate, propagate knowledge and was open to new ideas.

Prof Qaisar also talked about various institutions which were established by him to impart knowledge about Islam and was also instrumental in establishing Madrasas in country like the one in Ranchi.

Dean, School of Education, Dr Syed Zahoor Geelani welcomed the guests in both sessions while Arokia Mary and Dr Gawher conducted proceedings.

Prof Nighat Basu, former Dean School of Education and Dr Mohammad Sayid Bhat proposed the vote of thanks in the sessions respectively. The rapporteur for the event was Saima Bashir.