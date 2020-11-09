CUK celebrates Urdu day

The Department of Urdu, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Monday celebrated Urdu Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of The Poet of the East, Sir Muhammad Iqbal, with Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir in chair.

Director Research and Development, Prof. G M Bhat, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Director Arts Campus, Prof. Wali Muhammad Shah, Controller of Examinations, Prof. Parveen Pandit, Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz A Nikka, Dean School of Languages, Prof. Gayasuddin, faculty members and scholars were present on the occasion.

The programme began with the recitation of Holy Quran by Muhammad Younis Thokar and Na’at Sharief by Assistant Professor, Dr. Altaf Hussain Naqshbandi.

Welcoming the guests, Dean School of Languages, Prof. Gayasuddin gave a detailed account about the functioning of the Urdu department. He said the department has been organizing several academic activities and webinars during the Covid-19 pandemic and celebration of Urdu day was one among them.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir hailed the department of Urdu for organizing the event to mark the Urdu day. He said the department has been doing a commendable job in imparting quality education to the students pursuing the post graduate and research programmes and asked them to continuously work with the same zeal and zest. Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir asked the faculty members to reach out to the students studying in colleges and higher secondary institutions in order to create awareness among them about the Urdu language.

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar also complimented the Department for celebrating the Urdu day and assured full support and cooperation to the faculty members for holding other academic activities.