CUK Chancellor for robust higher education setup in Kashmir

Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Chancellor, Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Atta Hasnain Tuesday strongly underscored the need of establishing a robust higher educational system in Kashmir.

According to a statement issued here, CUK Chancellor while chairing the 7th meeting of the University Court held both in offline and online mode at SK International Convention Centre (SKICC) here said “I aspire to see that all the students from Valley receive higher and other technical education from the institutions established in Kashmir only and none of the students shall have to move outside for the same.”

Vice Chancellor, CUK, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir. Talat Ahmad, CUK Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Controller of Examinations, Prof. Parveen Pandit, Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nikka, Deans of all the Schools, Heads of Departments, Court members from within and outside the valley attended the meeting both in offline and online mode. Prominent businessman of Srinagar, Mr Mushtaq Chaya and a well known social worker and education entrepreneur Ms Qazi Dil Afroz also attended the meeting.

He said the people, especially the students’ community were facing difficult times due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, across the country. “The university has to devise new techniques (both online and offline) and come up with novel teaching-learning methods to impart education to the students during these tough times,” CUK Chancellor added. Interacting with the senior faculty members and functionaries of the university, Chancellor, complimented them for strictly adhering to the academic and examination calendar, despite the lockdown due to Covid-19. He asked the university functionaries to expedite the construction process for establishment of the campus at the designated site at Tulmulla and the University town at Watlar.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, gave a detailed account about the university functioning, particularly during the Covid times.