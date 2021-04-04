CUK chancellor Lt Gen (Retd) Ata Hasnain chairs 8th Court meeting of university

Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Chancellor, Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain chaired the 8th meeting of the university Court, specially convened on infrastructure and funding, here at SK International Convention Centre (SKICC) on Saturday.

The meeting took place in the backdrop of various impediments faced by the university in infrastructural development at the allotted site at Tulmulla Ganderbal, the varsity said in a statement.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, Prof. Amitabh Mattoo former advisor J&K Government, Prof. Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof. Ashok Aima, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Jammu, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal, Director NIT, Registrar, Director R&D, Deans, Members from across the country participated in the meeting. Representative engineers from CPWD, R&B, NPCC, NBCC, CPKA, Chief Architect, PHE and civil society, local administration and technical experts from various organizations were specially invited to take a comprehensive decision on the issues faced by the university in light of the existing soil parameters.

Thorough deliberations, opinions and suggestions were made as to how to deal with the vexed issue and it was acknowledged that the allotted land at Tulmulla has a poor load bearing capacity, increasing the cost of the foundation and consequent increase in per sqm expenditure as arrived by CPWD and CPKA which do not fall within the prescribed rates of RCE, devised by expenditure and Finance Committee of MoE. Accordingly, the master plan on 503 acres of land could not take off due to difference in the revised cost estimates resulting in the high foundation, it was further acknowledged.

Speaking on the occasion, Chancellor, Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain complimented the university for maintaining teaching, learning and research process despite difficulties on ground. He suggested that university needs to use its departments, especially the Management Studies for researching into the difficulties faced by varsity on campus development and proposing a way forward through professional data based results. Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain expressed that he shall be available to represent the difficulties faced by the university campus development at different levels of the Ministry and help to resolve the issue along with the university authorities. He said he would use his offices along with the university authorities to find a solution within a stipulated time. Meanwhile, he asked the university to go for requisite Geo technical investigation and also construct whatever is possible. While acknowledging the construction of more than 70,000 sq ft already made by the university, Chancellor, assured of all help possible for constructions at Tulmulla and Watlar.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din briefed members about the events that took place after the taking over of land at Tulmulla to the present date and narrated the number of the communications and verbal discussions made with the Central Ministry, UGC, the then State Government, Divisional and District administration. He thanked the Minister of Education Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal for his interventions during his visit to the valley. He emphasized that the Chancellor and other members of the Court need to take up the matter with Ministry and help them resolve this long pending issue. The committee deliberated on various suggestions proposed by members in light of the present circumstances. Prof. K S Rao, Geo technical expert IIT, Delhi expected that comprehensive Geo technical investigations and proper drainage system can give inferences for planning out different possibilities of construction design which may result in reduction of some cost. Prof Amitabh Mattoo echoed the same. Prof Talat suggested to take short term plans till stabilization techniques standardized in the area. Prof Ashok Aima suggested that they were facing similar difficulties in constructions and accordingly would like to be considered for special grant or window 4 of HEFA loan. Prof. Rakesh Sehgal, Dr. Ashok Bhan, Mr. V K Bahuguna clearly spelled out the future course of action which includes consideration for special grant by Central Ministry MoE GOI for the construction of buildings at allocated site. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks Registrar, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nikka.