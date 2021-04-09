CUK condoles demise of Prof Riyaz Punjabi

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehrajud Din Mir, Registrar, Prof. M AfzalZargar, Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz A Nikka, faculty members, administrative staff and students of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) condoled the demise of Prof. Riyaz Punjabi, former Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, and erstwhile member of the CUK Court.

According to a statement issued here, recalling the contribution of Prof Punjabi, as the member of the university Court, the Vice Chancellor, said that Prof Punjabi, has significantly contributed through his expertise and academic standing for the development of the university. He expressed sympathies with the bereaved family in this hour of grief and prayed for peace to the departed soul.