CUK condoles demise

Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor Prof Mehrajuddin Mir Sunday condoled the demise of its founding chancellor Prof Srikumar Banerjee.

A statement of CUK issued here said that the CUK Registrar Prof M Afzal Zargar, Finance Officer Prof Fayaz A Nikka, Deans of Schools, Heads and Coordinators of departments, faculty members, administrative staff and students of the university attended the condolence meeting.

The statement said that the Chancellor of the university, Lieutenant General (Retd) Syed Atta Hasnain also expressed shock on the demise of Prof Banerjee. Founding Vice Chancellor of CUK, Prof Abdul Wahid also mourned the death of Prof Banerjee.