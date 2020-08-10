CUK condoles Prof Aga Ashraf's demise

A condolence meeting was held in School of Education (SoE), Central University of Kashmir (CUK), to pay tributes to Prof. Aga Ashraf Ali, noted academician and orator, who expired on 8th August 2020.

Faculty members, research scholars, students and non-teaching staff participated in the meeting, which was chaired by Dean, Dr. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani.

In the meeting, Dr. Geelani apprised the members about the contributions made by Prof. Aga Ashraf in the field of education in Jammu and Kashmir. Prof. Nighat Basu and Dr. Mohammad Sayid Bhat also highlighted the contributions of the son of the soil, especially in the field of education.