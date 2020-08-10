Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: August 11, 2020, 1:10 AM

CUK condoles Prof Aga Ashraf's demise

GK News Network
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: August 11, 2020, 1:10 AM
File Pic

A condolence meeting was held in School of Education (SoE), Central University of Kashmir (CUK), to pay tributes to Prof. Aga Ashraf Ali, noted academician and orator, who expired on 8th August 2020.

Faculty members, research scholars, students and non-teaching staff participated in the meeting, which was chaired by Dean, Dr. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani.

Trending News
Representational Pic

12 deaths take J&K COVID-19 tally to 512

Representational Pic

Lab supervisor tests COVID-19 positive at district hospital Bandipora

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

536 new covid-19 cases take J&K tally to 26949

GK Photo

Govt orders mandatory presence of officers above under secretary-rank at I-day functions in Srinagar, Jammu

In the meeting, Dr. Geelani apprised the members about the contributions made by Prof. Aga Ashraf in the field of education in Jammu and Kashmir. Prof. Nighat Basu and Dr. Mohammad Sayid Bhat also highlighted the contributions of the son of the soil, especially in the field of education.

Related News