CUK conducts webinar on 'life and contribution of Prof Nadeem'

Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Tuesday conducted a webinar to pay tributes to Prof NA Nadeem here.

A statement said the opening session was chaired by Prof Mehraj-ud-Din Mir, Vice Chancellor (VC), CUK.

The webinar was attended by scores of academicians, research scholars and students from different parts of the country.

In his tribute to Prof Nadeem, the VC talked at length about his personal and professional journey, he had taken with Prof Nadeem who passed away recently, for the last three-and-a-half decades at University of Kashmir and, later on at the CUK.

In his remarks, Prof. Mir said, “I found in Prof Nadeem the best possible human, scholar, administrator, teacher and resource person”.

Dr Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, Dean, School of Education (SoE), observed that the best life a man can ever live was the life of service to mankind. “I believe the life of Prof Nadeem was one such life,” he said.

He announced the SoE was going to start a series of memorial lectures in the honour of Prof Nadeem.

Prof Nighat Basu, former Dean, SoE said she was the first research scholar of Prof Nadeem, who was awarded PhD degree, in Education, under his supervision.

She said Prof Nadeem was an academician with great research acumen.

Dr. Seema Naaz, Principal, GDC Pampore also paid respects to Prof Nadeem and said that she has earned her PhD in Education, under his supervision.

Showkat Shafi Masoodi, Deputy Director, Internal Quality Assurance, University of Kashmir, also paid tributes to Prof Nadeem.

The research scholars who were working under Prof Nadeem also shared their affection and admiration for him.