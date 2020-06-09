CUK holds 11th Academic Council

Vice Chancellor (VC), Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir on Tuesday chaired 11th meeting of Academic Council (AC) of the varsity.

Welcoming the members of newly constituted Council including external ones, Prof Mir gave a brief account about the University establishment and its functioning.

“In the beginning, only three postgraduate programmes were introduced and over the years a number of undergraduate, postgraduate, integrated research and diploma programmes were successfully added to the academic canvas of the University,” Prof Mir said

He said the University was having nine schools of study, comprising 20 teaching departments which were offering 35 different programmes including integrated UG-PG programmes.

He said 5000 kanals of land stands transferred to the University for setting up permanent campus.

Prof Mir said the University has faculty from across the country who were actively participating in national and international seminars, conferences and other academic activities from time to time, adding that several faculty members have also received research projects.

He said students have also participated in several national and international events including various competitions.

The Council also discussed several important issues regarding conduct of examinations for Undergraduate, Postgraduate, terminal, intermediate semester and backlog cases.

In this connection, it was decided to constitute a committee to give final shape to the deliberations and decisions taken.

Registrar, Prof Fayaz Ahmad Nika said the University was steadily progressing on the academic front and has become a choice destination for the students of Jammu and Kashmir.

Controller of Examinations, Prof Parveen Pandit, Deans of Schools, Coordinators of Departments, senior functionaries of the University were also present during the meeting.