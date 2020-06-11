CUK holds 22nd Executive Council meet

Vice Chancellor (VC), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir Thursday chaired 22nd meeting of the Executive Council, the highest decision making body of the varsity.

Among others who attended the meeting included Prof. VK Bahuguna, Chairman Foundation for Integrated Resource Management; Prof P Fazul Rehman, Director HRDC MANUU Hyderabad, Prof Rakesh Kumar Sharma, Vice Chancellor, Gaphic Era University; Prof Ashok Aima, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Jammu and Deans of faculties, Prof Muhammed Afzal Zargar; Prof GM Bhat and Prof Wali Muhammad Shah.

The members expressed grief over the demise of Prof NA Nadeem, former member of the Executive Council and expressed their solidarity with the bereaved family

Prof Mir briefly threw light on the functioning of the University highlighting the impediments it had to face and the strategic approach adopted by the University to overcome these impediments.

Replying to a query from a member, the Chairman said the complete operations of the varsity have been shifted to Ganderbal. He said despite absence of several student centric facilities, the varsity has become a preferred destination for the students due to quality teaching and action oriented academic calendar.