CUK holds 8th post-end semester exam workshop

The Examination and Evaluation Wing (EEW) of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Thursday organised the 8th Post End Semester Examination workshop on ‘Assessment, Examination and Evaluation, Introspection and Reforms’ here.

A statement of CUK issued here said that the workshop was organised to enable the university to further improve its overall ‘Assessment, Examination and Evaluation’ process and match the present scenario.

It said that the workshop focused on challenges of holding examinations and evaluation thereof, especially during the present scenario wherein pandemic had put the entire country to undergo a complete lockdown and living with the pandemic had become a new normal.

The statement said that in his inaugural address, Vice Chancellor Prof Mehrajuddin Mir said that the main aim and objective of the workshop was introspection vis-à-vis paper setting, evaluation, supervisor and tabulator.

The CUK statement said that in his keynote address, former vice chancellor of the University of Jammu Prof R D Sharma said, “It is the faculty members who are the best persons to introspect and reform accordingly. These reforms and innovations are the need of the hour, particularly in the COVID-19 era.”

It said that in his presidential address, former vice chancellor of the University of Kerala Prof P K Radhakrishnan spoke about the situation created by COVID-19 and the changes required in the evaluation process.