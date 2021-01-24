Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Shopian,
UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 3:08 AM

CUK holds painting competition

GK News Network
Shopian,
UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 3:08 AM

The School of Education (SoE) of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) has established 14 free winter coaching camps across the Jammu and Kashmir wherein free coaching and mentoring is being provided to the students of SEDGs.

A statement of CUK issued here said that these camps were being run by the interns of the varsity’s teacher education department.

Trending News
"The services were temporarily suspended early in the morning in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said. [File]

R-Day: Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Centre leaving no stone unturned to make J&K progressive, prosperous: Lt governor's adviser

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Republic Day celebrated in Kashmir amid tight security

Representational Photo

Internet services on mobile devices suspended in Kashmir

It said one of such camps established by the CUK in collaboration with Spring Dales Educational Institute Shopian organised a painting competition for the students of 5th to 8th standard.

The statement said that M Musvir of class 5th, Mehvish Hassan of class 6th, Nadiya of class 7th and Mehroosa Rafiq of class 8th bagged first positions. It said that the prize distribution ceremony was presided over by the principal of the school Javaid Ahmad.

The statement said that speaking on the occasion, the principal highlighted that CUK trainees were doing a wonderful job as they were educating and guiding the students not only through tuition, but also as an inspiration.

Related News