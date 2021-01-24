CUK holds painting competition

The School of Education (SoE) of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) has established 14 free winter coaching camps across the Jammu and Kashmir wherein free coaching and mentoring is being provided to the students of SEDGs.

A statement of CUK issued here said that these camps were being run by the interns of the varsity’s teacher education department.

It said one of such camps established by the CUK in collaboration with Spring Dales Educational Institute Shopian organised a painting competition for the students of 5th to 8th standard.

The statement said that M Musvir of class 5th, Mehvish Hassan of class 6th, Nadiya of class 7th and Mehroosa Rafiq of class 8th bagged first positions. It said that the prize distribution ceremony was presided over by the principal of the school Javaid Ahmad.

The statement said that speaking on the occasion, the principal highlighted that CUK trainees were doing a wonderful job as they were educating and guiding the students not only through tuition, but also as an inspiration.