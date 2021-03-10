CUK holds seminar on 'Women in Leadership'

Department of Students Welfare (DSW) in collaboration with the Women Empowerment Cell (WEC) of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Wednesday organised a seminar “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future In A Covid-19 World,” at the Green Campus here.

According to a statement issued here, the seminar was held to commemorate the ‘International Day for Women’ and students from different departments participated in the event.

Inaugurating the seminar, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar said the women have taken leadership roles in every profession and are managing their roles and duties to the best of their abilities. “During the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic, it were the women who shouldered full responsibility at the homes,” he said, adding the women healthcare staff members in the health care institutions, across the country did a commendable job in treating and managing the infected patients. He said several female health care workers, including nurses, lost their lives while performing their duties, round the clock.

Addressing the gathering, Controller of Examinations and Chairperson WEC, Prof. Parveen Pandit, said that acquiring of knowledge, and skills are the tools for empowerment of women during the contemporary times. She said the women should avail opportunities and overcome challenges in their respective professional fields in order to grow and carve a niche for themselves. She said the Day is being celebrated to analyse the strengths and weaknesses of the women folk and address them accordingly.

Speaking on the occasion, DSW, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Shah, said, it is the Day to celebrate women’s achievements, recognize challenges and focus on women’s rights and gender equality. He said the emerging global concern is that despite a lot of progress real change has been slow for majority of women. “Women continue to be underpaid, and violence against them is also increasing at an alarming rate,” Prof. Shah added.

Deputy Director DSW Tulmulla Campus, Dr. Asif Khan conducted the programme proceedings while as Deputy Director DSW, Arts Campus, Dr. Ishrat Bashir proposed the vote of thanks.

After the inaugural, as many as 12 students from different departments made presentations which highlighted plight of women and the issues they confront.

Three students one each from the Department of English, Convergent Journalism, and Mathematics bagged first, second and third positions respectively for their presentations.