CUK holds webinar on 'law and prevention of corruption'

Continuing with the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Monday organised a webinar “Law and Prevention of Corruption,” at varsity’s Green Campus here.

A statement issued here said that Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehrajud Din Mir, Registrar, Prof. M AfzalZargar, Chief Proctor, Prof. Farooq A Shah, Dean Students Welfare, Dr. Mehrajud Din Shah, faculty members and students attended the webinar, in offline and online mode.

Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehrajud Din Mir termed corruption as a bigger menace engulfing the society during the contemporary times. He said that different forms of corruption were prevalent in the society and checking these was the need of the hour. Prof. Mehrajud Din Mir said the families of those indulging in corruption pay a bigger price afterwards as the people in society ostracize them.