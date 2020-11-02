Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: November 3, 2020, 1:04 AM

CUK holds webinar on 'law and prevention of corruption'

GK News Network
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: November 3, 2020, 1:04 AM

Continuing with the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Monday organised a webinar “Law and Prevention of Corruption,” at varsity’s Green Campus here.

A statement issued here said that Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehrajud Din Mir, Registrar, Prof.  M AfzalZargar, Chief Proctor, Prof. Farooq A Shah, Dean Students Welfare, Dr. Mehrajud Din Shah, faculty members and students attended the webinar, in offline and online mode.

Trending News

Admin launches drive against illegal mining in Kupwara

'Research methodology backbone of quality research'

KK Sharma to represent J&K in delimitation panel

Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehrajud Din Mir termed corruption as a bigger menace engulfing the society during the contemporary times. He said that different forms of corruption were prevalent in the society and checking these was the need of the hour. Prof. Mehrajud Din Mir said the families of those indulging in corruption pay a bigger price afterwards as the people in society ostracize them.

Related News