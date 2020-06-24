CUK holds webinar on 'sustainable entrepreneurship ecosystem'

Department of Biotechnology, Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Wednesday organized a webinar on “Establishing a Sustainable Entrepreneurship Ecosystem in Institutions of Higher Learning” here.

While Vice Chancellor CUK, Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir chaired the event, the program was also attended by Prof M Afzal Zargar, Dean, School of Life Sciences; Prof Farooq A Shah, Dean, School of Business Studies; Dr Abid Hamid Dar, Head Department of Biotechnology; Dr Ibraq Khurshid, Coordinator, Department of Zoology; Dr Insha from School of Business Studies; Dr Shabir H Qureshi; Dr Nissar Ahmad Wani and Dr Muzafar Ahmad Macha from the Department of Biotechnology.

The VC lauded the department for organizing innovative lectures having far-reaching implications for all participants. He said the University has fully recognized the importance of entrepreneurship and skill development and the recently held Academic and Executive Councils approved the proposal submitted by the department in this regard.

Head, department of Biotechnology, Dr Abid Hamid Dar introduced the speaker, Prof Pawan K Dhar, Dean School of Biotechnology, JNU, New Delhi and thanked the VC for the motivation and encouragement for all the initiatives.

Prof Zargar also thanked the VC for reposing trust and also thanked the speaker for accepting the request.

The Dean informed the gathering that more than 500 participants were attending the webinar from all across the globe.

Prof Dhar underscored the importance of Entrepreneurship Development for the successful progression of institutional pass outs.

He detailed out various contours of the topic and elaborated on how the department of Biotechnology and other departments could get enriched through the present process for achieving larger goals.