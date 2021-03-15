CUK holds workshop on Rajbhasha

Rajbhasha Cell of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Monday organised a one-day workshop on Rajbhasha at varsity’s Green Campus here.

According to a statement issued here, speaking on the occasion, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar said that since the establishment of Rajbhasha Cell in the varsity, the administrative staff has evinced keen interest in learning Hindi and majority of them have passed all the three programmes Prabodh, Praveen and Pragya courses with good percentage. He said that several university functionaries are also using Hindi in their day-to-day official work, adding, that more employees have enrolled themselves for learning the language. Prof. Zargar said the Rajbhasha cell was conducting frequent workshops and other activities to fully acquaint the staff about the usage of the language. He further said that Hindi has become a language of communication for the people across the country.

Addressing the gathering, Controller of Examinations, Prof Parveen Pandit, said that language does not belong to any particular community, sect, religion or region. “Learning different languages can prove highly beneficial for the people as it empowers them on various fronts,” she said, adding that every language was important and unique in its own way.

Finance Officer, Prof. Prof. Fayaz A Nikka complimented the Rajbhasha Cell for organizing the workshop. He highlighted the importance of learning different languages including Hindi and asked the university officials to learn as many languages as possible.

Director Rajbhasha, Ministry of Education, Suneti Sharma, while addressing the employees asked them to use easy Hindi words during verbal communication and official writing. “The objective while writing and speaking Hindi should be to communicate with others in the easiest possible way,” she added. She threw detailed light on different Articles of the constitution signifying the importance of Hindi in official communications. Suneti Sharma further asked the employees to learn new Hindi words every day.

Hindi Adhikari, Sakina Akhter, provided details about the work done by the Rajbhasha Cell for promotion of Hindi in the university. She said that before Covid-19 pandemic, regular teaching classes for Hindi were conducted for the university staff.