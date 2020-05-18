CUK, ISPA hold online workshop on 'mental health, life skills'

School of Education and Directorate of Students Welfare (DSW) Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with Indian School Psychology Association (ISPA) kick-started a three-day online workshop on “Mental Health, Life skills and Adjustment,” for Secondary School Teachers on Monday.

Addressing the participants, CUK Vice-Chancellor, Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir, said the COVID19 lockdown has thrown huge challenges to all sectors including the education.

“It has become imperative for educational institutions to continue with their academic activities, including holding of classes, through online mode, so that precious time of the students’ and scholars is saved,” said Prof Mir.

He dwelt at length about the need, importance and relevance of the selected theme of the workshop, keeping in view the problems confronted by the education sector due to the COVID19 pandemic.

Prof Mir remarked that such workshops will go a long way in addressing social and psychological needs of the student community.

Controller, Examinations, Prof Parveen Pandit, Deans of Schools, faculty members of departments and secondary school teachers of Kashmir also participated in the event.

President, INSPA, Prof Panch Ramalingam, observed that a large number of government schools need to be served with well qualified counselors who can accommodate psychological needs of school-going children and adolescents.

Former, Dean, SOE, Prof NA Nadeem, remarked that, physical health was as important as mental health and one cannot thrive without the other.

Organizing Secretary, Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah, and co-organizing Secretary, Dr Syed Zahoor Geelani, in their addresses observed Kashmir was facing problems in conducting virtual classroom teaching due to low internet speed.

The workshop, they said was organized as a response against the prevailing COVID19 pandemic situation which has crippled the whole world.

In her welcome address, workshop Convener, Prof Nighat Basu, highlighted the need and relevance of conducting such online workshop in the present crisis. She observed that, teachers should take care of the mental health issues of their students.

Presenting vote of thanks, Registrar, Prof Fayaz Ahmad Nika, thanked all the dignitaries and other participants and stressed the importance of exercise, meditation, proper diet and positive thinking in fighting ill effects of the current situation.

The inaugural session was conducted by Sr Assistant Prof Dr Muhammad Syed Bhat while as Assistant Prof Reyaz Ahmad Wani was the rapporteur.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor asked all the teaching departments to conduct web-based seminars, workshops and other academic activities for the students and research scholars.

“The departments should come up with comprehensive proposals to organise such academic activities for the benefit of the students community who have been confined to their homes,” Prof Mir said during a meeting with senior faculty members and administrative staff.

He said the faculty has already prepared online study material (e-content) to avoid the academic loss to the students and scholars

Prof Mir said the lectures have been uploaded on the university website and dispatched to the students of all the departments through social media platforms.