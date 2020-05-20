Kashmir, Today's Paper
CUK, ISPA workshop on 'mental health, life skills' concludes

The three-day online workshop on “Mental Health, Life skills and Adjustment,” organised by School of Education and Directorate of Students Welfare (DSW) Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in association with Indian School Psychology Association (ISPA) concluded on Wednesday.

In his valedictory address, Vice-Chancellor, CUK, Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir said the online workshop was a huge success in meeting its intended objectives.

Prof Mir also announced that CUK will collaborate with Central University of Jammu and Central University of Pondicherry for jointly organizing such workshops on a bigger platform. Indian School Psychology Association (ISPA), President, Dr Panch Ramalingam appreciated the overall organization, structure and success of the workshop.

Central University of Pondicherry, Vice Chancellor, Prof Gurmeet Singh, who was the chief guest on the occasion, acknowledged his deep sense of appreciation for organizing the workshop and congratulated everyone who directly or indirectly contributed in its success.

Central University of Jammu, Vice Chancellor, Prof Ashok Aima, congratulated Prof Nighat Basu, Convener of the workshop, for selecting the relevant theme.

Registrar, CUK, Prof Fayaz Ahmad Nika expressed his pleasure over the success of this programme.

Prof. Nighat Basu, presented the workshop report and suggested 10 important recommendations for furthering the cause of mental health education.

Earlier, Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah, Organizing Secretary, delivered welcome address while as Co-organizing Secretary. Dr Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, delivered vote of thanks.

The valediction was conducted by Assistant Professor Dr Firdous Ahmad Sofal while as Assistant Prof Reyaz Ahmad Wani was the rapporteur.

