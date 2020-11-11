CUK marching towards academic excellence: VC

The 6th meeting of the Planning and Monitoring Board (PMB) and the 27th meeting of the University Building Committee (UBC) of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) were held at Tulmulla Campus of the varsity on Wednesday.

The meetings were chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir.

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Controller of Examinations, Prof. Parveen Pandit, Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz A Nikka, Director Research and Development, Prof. G M Bhat, Director, MPRC, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Deans of Schools, Heads and Coordinators of different departments, senior functionaries from the district and administration, experts from diverse fields, and officials of the university were also present during both the meetings.

Addressing the participants present both offline and online mode, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said the varsity is leading and marching ahead on all academic fronts including research, teaching-learning, timely conduct of examination and declaration of results when compared with other central universities established with it. “The university has been successful in maintaining and sustaining its academic and examination calendar despite turbulent conditions in the Valley,” he said adding that in spite of the country wide lockdown due to outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the varsity completed the syllabi of the students, pursuing various programmes in the CUK, by continuously conducting online classes, distributing the teaching learning material and also has a distinction of holding offline End Semester Examinations recently for which, centres were established in degree colleges of almost every district of the Jammu and Kashmir, for the benefit of the students. Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said that several senior faculty members from within and outside Jammu and Kashmir, have recently joined the university, which has further strengthened and boosted the research activities.

Prof. Mir said the university successfully conducted the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET-2020) in which as many as 8500 students participated in the test centres set up across Kashmir and Ladakh region.