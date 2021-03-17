CUK organises activities at village it adopted

The Women’s Empowerment Committee and HELD Change Programme of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) and Middle School Babasaleh Wednesday organised a series of events at Babasaleh here to commemorate the International Women’s Day.

A statement of CUK issued here said that speaking on the occasion, CUK Vice Chancellor Prof Mehrajuddin Mir said that the prime objective of adopting Babasaleh village by the university was to provide adequate support for the overall growth and development of educational institutions in the area. “Education empowers communities and CUK endeavours to help the teaching staff to uplift the educational standards in the area,” Mir said.

Addressing the gathering, Registrar Prof Muhammad AfzalZargar said the university would soon arrange tours for the school children of the area to the CUK so that they would get fully acquainted with the university set up. Finance Officer and Project Director DIC, Prof Fayaz A Nikka said that the DIC was contemplating to establish a training centre in the area wherein the people would be given skill-based training in various traditional arts and crafts.

Controller of Examinations, and Chairperson, WEC, Prof ParveenPandit said that the university had already done health profiling of the area inhabitants by conducting medical camp and provided medicines to the needy.

Senior Professor DoE, Prof NighatBasu said that the university would identify the areas at Babasaleh wherein the intervention was needed and would do it accordingly. Babasaleh Middle School Headmaster, Muhammad Ashraf Reshi thanked the CUK functionaries for adopting the school and holding the function.