CUK organizes e-Conference | University switched over to digital mode of teaching, learning: Vice-Chancellor

Central University of Kashmir (CUK), School of Education (SoE) on Friday organized a national e-Conference on “Challenges and Opportunities of Online Examination amid Covid-19” here.

In his welcome address Dean, SoE, Dr. Syed Zahoor Geelani, highlighted the difficulties faced by faculty and students amid Covid-19.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj-ud-Din Mir congratulated the SoE for organizing the e-Conference on the relevant theme which was the need of the hour. He informed the speakers and participants about the problems faced by the university amid Covid-19 pandemic.

“The varsity has already switched over to the digital mode of teaching and learning,” the V-C said.

He also apprised them that CUK is following student friendly approach with transparent and accountable mechanism not only in teaching and learning, but also in evaluation.

Speaker Prof. SK Yadav, former Head, Department of Teacher Education, NCERT in his presentation stressed that online examination needs to be emphasized as its importance has been highlighted by number of commissions and committees from time to time. He stressed that the examinations should be based on self-assessment and need to be more innovative.

“The hardships which we face in traditional examination in terms of accessibility, infrastructure, human resource can be overcome if we switch over to online mode.”

Prof Sanjev Sonawane, Dean, Faculty of Multidisciplinary Studies, Savitribai Phule Pune University described various e-Assessment tools which can be employed especially during Covid-19. He deliberated that 21st century demands using the internet and digital platform tools to plan, share and curate learning.

He made the participants aware about the different online tools which can employed and also elaborated the context and procedure to use for their implementation.

Registrar, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah was of the opinion that online learning has become a buzz word, but it has got many challenges associated with it which are both technological and non-technological. Controller of Examinations, Dr. Parveen Pandit in her remarks stressed that the blended learning using multimedia resources can be employed to tackle the challenges of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Department of Physics, also organized a webinar “Magneto-electric Multiferroics, New Quantum Materials beyond the Semiconductor Era”. Dean Faculty of Physical and Chemical Sciences, Prof. Wali Muhammad Shah, welcomed the speaker and participants and stressed on the importance of these seminars to make students enthusiastic towards the research. The webinar was attended by the researchers of this particular field throughout the globe. Dr. Khalid Sultan (Coordinator, Department of Physics) introduced the speaker Dr. Aga Shahee Rizvi, who is presently a Brain Korea (BK) Post. Doc fellow at Centre for Novel States of Complex Material Research, Department of Physics and Astronomy, Seoul National University, South Korea.