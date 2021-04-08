CUK, RRU commemorates signing of MoU

Department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) and Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) Thursday commemorated the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two institutions, through online mode.

According to a statement issued here, speaking on the occasion, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Dean SLS, thanked Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, CUK Vice Chancellor, Prof (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel, RRU Vice Chancellor and K.V. Ravi Kumar, RRU Pro-Vice Chancellor, for their support in bringing the two institutions together through this MoU. He hoped the MoU will benefit the students of the institutions.

In his remarks, K V Ravi Kumar said the MoU provides opportunities not only for the students, but also for the faculty members. He said collaborative activities in the academic areas of faculty and students’ exchange, research projects, holding of lectures, training programmes, seminars and conferences should be undertaken under this MoU.

Prof (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel, who was the Chief Guest assured the CUK faculty and students that RRU is a global academic platform and the resources and the academic network which it has created shall be available to the students and faculty members of Department of Law, SLS. He highlighted other areas like Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security and Machine Learning, International Law etc on which both universities can collaborate.

In his remarks, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir thanked Prof Bimal N. Patel for his academic patronage that he has been offering to the law students in general and law students from Kashmir in particular. He invited the faculty members of RRU through Prof Bimal N. Patel to visit CUK and engage in workshops and teaching assignments. He said that “by pooling resources, we shall be indeed in a better position to deal with the challenges of modern legal education as well as the contemporary issues and problems.”

Asst Prof. Dr Mudasir Bhat conducted the proceedings while as Coordinator, Gul Afroz Jan proposed the vote of thanks.