Ganderbal,
May 10, 2021

CUK staff condoles demise

Ganderbal,
May 10, 2021
Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor Prof Mehrajuddin Mir, Registrar Prof M Afzal Zargar, Finance Officer Prof Fayaz A Nikka, faculty members and administrative staff of the CUK Monday condoled the demise of the father-in-law and mother-in-law of Prof Muhammad Yousuf, Dean School of Life Sciences, and the father of Azhar, Office Assistant, Purchase Section.

A statement of CUK issued here said that in a condolence meeting held online, the participants expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the peace to the departed souls.

