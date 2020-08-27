CUK students demand online exams

Students of Central University of Kashmir (CUK) on Thursday demanded their exams should be conducted through online mode amid the ongoing COVID19 pandemic.

In a statement, an association of students said it was important to ensure safety of the students. “We understand that it is very crucial to ensure academic credibility, career opportunities and future progress of students. But the academic interest of few students or the future progress of students as claimed by Central University of Kashmir can’t outweigh the right to health and life of a larger section of students,” the statement said.

The students have opposed the varsity decision to hold the exams in offline mode, saying it was “sheer violation of fundamental right of equality of those students, who are unable to appear in these examinations, due to COVID crisis.”

The statement said the University has issued a date-sheet for backlog courses and started to frame the date-sheet of final year semesters as well as intermediate semesters for.

The statement said the district administration Baramulla has imposed strict lockdown due to which lot of students cannot appear in the exams.

In other districts, either parents are not are reluctant to sent their wards to exams halls or students are quarantined and will miss their exams, the statement said, adding the students will not be able to appear in exams if the University will not change their decision of conducting examination in offline mode.

The students questioned the CUK management for not holding the exams in April or May when COVID cases were reported in lesser number. “Now, when the cases are more than 35,000, the University is planning to hold exams in offline mode. We urge the authorities to look into the matter,” the students said.