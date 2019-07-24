CUK students leave for international moot court competition in Germany

Also Read | Central University of Kashmir mooting team qualifies for Nuremberg moot court finals

Five students of the School of Legal Studies, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) have left for participation in the Nuremburg International Moot competition, scheduled at Nuremberg, Germany.

Also Read | CUK team qualifies for Nuremberg Moot Court finals

The students Mah-Nashit Uzma, Abrar Reyaz, Huzaif Ashraf, Mehreen Altaf and Muhammad Khurram Qureshi, are one of three groups to be sponsored fully by the International Nuremberg Principles Academy and the International Criminal Law Research Unit of the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nuremberg, for participation.

Also Read | CUK celebrates International Students' Day

Vice-Chancellor, Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir, Registrar, Prof Fayaz Ahmad Nikka, faculty and students of the School of Legal Studies wished very best to the team.

“Qualifying for such a prestigious event is a huge achievement for any student and it speaks volumes about their dedication,” Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir added.