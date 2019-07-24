Kashmir
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 25, 2019, 2:05 AM

CUK students leave for international moot court competition in Germany

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 25, 2019, 2:05 AM

Five students of the School of Legal Studies, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) have left for participation in the Nuremburg International Moot competition, scheduled at Nuremberg, Germany.

The students Mah-Nashit Uzma, Abrar Reyaz, Huzaif Ashraf, Mehreen Altaf and Muhammad Khurram Qureshi, are one of three groups to be sponsored fully by the International Nuremberg Principles Academy and the International Criminal Law Research Unit of the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nuremberg, for participation.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir, Registrar, Prof Fayaz Ahmad Nikka, faculty and students of the School of Legal Studies wished very best to the team.

“Qualifying for such a prestigious event is a huge achievement for any student and it speaks volumes about their dedication,” Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir added.

