CUK to hold final ES Exams in Ist week of August

Central University of Kashmir (CUK) has decided to conduct the final End Semester Examinations (ESE) of students from first week of August, 2020.

According to statement, this was decided by the varsity on the recommendations of expert Committee constituted by Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, on the advice of Academic Council, for the conduct of examination of students in view of the outbreak of COVID19 pandemic. In this regard, the students are advised to contact their respective teaching departments through online mode or personally visit the University, for any clarification and assistance. The said Committee was mandated to examine the matter in the light of UGC guidelines regarding the Examination and Academic Calendar and also to recommend the appropriate course of action, taking into consideration the academic credibility, career opportunity and future progress of students.

The other decisions taken by the university on the recommendation of the panel include: “The promotion of CUK students to their next semester/s as decided earlier stands confirmed subject to the clearance of pending CIA’s by the students. However, in case of the 2nd semester students whose first semester examination is pending, their promotion shall be subject to clearance of 2nd semester examination. The backlog students however shall be given a chance to appear for all their backlog papers and are accordingly advised to submit their examination forms up to 01.08.2020, so as to enable the University to conduct their examination at the earliest. There shall be one-time relaxation in the paper pattern and duration of examination. The students shall be required to attempt 4/5 questions out of 8/10 respectively. The questions shall however be spread evenly across all the units of the syllabus. The duration of examination shall be 2 hours instead of 3 hours (except backlogs papers).” It was also decided to provide a one-time concession in the promotion of students to the next semester without emphasizing on the statutory requirement of having passed 50% of all their previous papers as required under University norms.”

Notwithstanding the above decisions, the university shall follow all the COVID19 related protocols/directions/guidelines/advisories issued by the Central/State government/UGC/MHRD from time to time.