CUK VC for producing quality research in varsity

Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir Thursday emphasized upon the importance of research in higher education and expressed satisfaction on the research impact of CUK during the short span of time.

According to varsity statement, “Chairing a meeting organised by the varsity’s Directorate of Research and Development, which was attended by Deans of Schools, Heads and Coordinators of Departments, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir impressed upon the Deans and Heads of Departments to further strengthen the research culture in their respective Schools. He also underscored the need to improve the quality of research and asked the senior Professors to mentor the younger faculty to prepare the research proposals for seeking funds. Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said the institutions of higher learning, especially the universities across the world are recognized by their quality of research and applicability on the ground. He said the varsity endeavors to produce quality research and is trying to provide all the facilities to the researchers in this regard.”

Later the participants discussed several matters about the research programmes and intake threadbare and took decisions accordingly.