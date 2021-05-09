Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 9, 2021, 10:44 PM

CUK VC holds online meeting with CRs

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 9, 2021, 10:44 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof Mehrajuddin Mir Sunday held an online meeting with the Class Representatives (CRs) of various departments of the varsity.

A statement of CUK issued here said that the CUK VC listened to the queries and concerns flagged by the students during the meeting.

He assured them that their genuine concerns and problems would be addressed.

Mir told students that the university was committed to provide quality education under all circumstances including in the online mode during the present pandemic.

He advised the students to give feedback to the Director Quality Assurance Cell of the university about the quality of the teaching learning process.

