Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: September 16, 2020, 1:12 AM

CUK VC inaugurates 'Hindi Divas'

GK News Network
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: September 16, 2020, 1:12 AM

Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir inaugurated day long ‘Hindi-Divas’ at the varsity’s Green Campus here on Monday here. 

Former Head Department of Hindi, University of Kashmir, Prof. Zohra Afzal, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz A Nika, Hindi Adhikari, Sakeena Akhter, and senior officials of the university were also present during the function organized by the Rajbhasha Cell of the university.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Covid-19 claims 19 more lives in J&K

Representational Pic

Two 'LeT militant associates' arrested in north Kashmir's Baramulla

GK Photo

Sopore youth's death sparks outrage; political parties demand impartial probe

Representational Pic

Body of 'intruder' shot dead in 'No Man's Land' in Uri retrieved

Addressing the participants, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir underscored the need of learning different languages of the world in addition to the mother tongue and official language.

Related News