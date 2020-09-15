CUK VC inaugurates 'Hindi Divas'

Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir inaugurated day long ‘Hindi-Divas’ at the varsity’s Green Campus here on Monday here.

Former Head Department of Hindi, University of Kashmir, Prof. Zohra Afzal, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz A Nika, Hindi Adhikari, Sakeena Akhter, and senior officials of the university were also present during the function organized by the Rajbhasha Cell of the university.

Addressing the participants, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir underscored the need of learning different languages of the world in addition to the mother tongue and official language.