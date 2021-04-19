CUK VC inspects examination centers

Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir on Monday inspected the examination centres of the varsity across various campuses and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made in view of the COVID-19.

The Vice Chancellor was informed that strict COVID protocol is followed while conducting the examinations and SOPs are followed in letter and spirit. Vice Chancellor Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, exhorted upon the employees of the health section of the university to take all necessary precautions and measures to ensure COVID free examination, the varsity said in a statement.

Director Tulmulla Campus, Prof. (Dr.) Shahid Rasool, while accompanying the Vice Chancellor at Tulmulla Campus, informed the VC that Covid Protocol officers have been designated in each department of the Campus, who are given the responsibility to ensure full compliance to the SOPs issued by the government. He said that RAT testing was conducted today in the campus and the students and staff were tested on the spot for any possible case but none was found positive. Posters and banners have been installed at entry points of departments and prominent places across the campus, informing the students, faculty and staff about the COVID SOPs. He further said a fine of Rs 50 would be charged from a student and Rs 200 from the employees found without wearing a mask in the campus at any time.

Later Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir chaired a meeting of the Deans and discussed the issues related to re-emergence of Covid-19. Some of the exams have been postponed and some rescheduled to ensure the attendance on the campus is thinner. The counselling of Ph.D aspirants for the recently held entrance test has also been postponed.