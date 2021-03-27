CUK VC interacts with students from other States

Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehrajud Din Mir, accompanied by senior university functionaries including, Registrar, Prof. M AfzalZargar, Controller of Examinations, Prof. ParveenPandit, Deans of Schools and faculty members Saturday held a detailed interaction with the students of other States, who secured admission in various departments of the CUK.

Addressing them, Prof. Mehrajud Din Mir, said the university would ensure that their student years in the varsity would be comfortable and memorable one. “The university has always conducted examinations and declared results within stipulated time and your degree would also be completed within the time frame,” Prof. Mehrajud Din Mir said and asked the students to work hard in their respective field of studies. He said that an additional wing would be created in the Directorate of Students Welfare, to deal with the problems, issues and grievances, faced by the outside students, adding the teaching departments would also nominate a faculty member who would regularly remain in touch with the outside students, for their grievance redressal. Prof. Mehrajud Din Mir asked the students to be ambassadors of the university and the Valley after completing their respective degrees. “We want you to send message across the India about the warmth, love, care and hospitality you received from the locals,” he added. He said the university would be providing adequate communication facilities to the students to remain in touch with their families outside Kashmir, the varsity said in a statement.

Earlier, Dean Students Welfare, Dr. Mehraj-ud-Din Shah, in his welcome address, asked the students to ensure discipline inside the campuses and concentrate fully on studies. “Your parents have sent you from far off areas only for education and you need to focus on that only,” he said. He asked the students to participate in programmes and events organised by the DSW for the students’ community from time to time, to showcase their hidden talent and hone their skills.

On the occasion, students of Law Department presented a Madhubani painting to the Vice Chancellor.

Deputy Director, DSW, Faizan Ashraf Mir conducted the programme proceedings.