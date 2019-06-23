CUK's DCJ holds extension lecture

Urdu language critic and former Zonal Education Officer, Muhammad Mubarak Shah delivered a lecture on “Editing Urdu News” to the students in the Department of Convergent Journalism (DCJ), Central University of Kashmir (CUK), at Nowgam Campus-I here on Saturday.

Coordinator Dr. John BabuKoyye, faculty members, Shahnaz Bashir and Dr. NookarajuBendukurthi were present on the occasion.

Shah talked about ‘mistakes’ that Urdu newspapers in Kashmir usually commit in terms of language and how it impacts the overall essence of Urdu language in Kashmir. He asked the students to give attention to these ‘errors’ in Urdu news copy because “people have started taking wrong words as right ones.” He also advised the future journalists to follow the grammar. His lecture was based on his book Minazz-Zulumaati-Ilan-Nu’ur (From the Darkness of Ignorance to the Light of Knowledge) that evinces a detailed analysis of usage of Urdu language in press. He also had a detailed interaction with the students.

Coordinator, Dr. John BabuKoyye appreciated Mr. Shah’s contribution of keeping a close eye on the editing scene in Urdu journalism.

Senior Assistant Professor, Shahnaz Bashir said that Urdu journalism must be given as much attention and love as people gave to other language like English.