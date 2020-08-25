CUK's Deptt of Religious Studies holds webinar

The Department of Religious Studies (DRS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Tuesday organized an international webinar titled ‘Talking about Environment Ethics in Pandemic Times’ at Green Campus here.

The event began with recitation of verses of the Holy Qur’an by Ishtiyaq Ahmad Wagay, Research Scholar, DRS.

In his presidential address, Vice Chancellor Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir lauded the Department for organizing innovative lectures having far-researching implications. He emphasized the importance of environment and ethics and said the current pandemic has given many lessons to mankind. “We are responsible for air and water pollution. But pandemic has healed the environment,” he said and congratulated the department for organizing the webinar.

Earlier, in his address, Head, DRS Prof. Hamidullah Marazi, welcomed all the guests and participants and also introduced key-note speaker, Prof. Ibarhim Ozdemir. Uskudar University Turkey. He discussed the objectives of the webinar and thanked the Vice-Chancellor for reposing trust and encouraging the department for all such initiatives. He also thanked Prof. Ibrahim Ozdemir for accepting the request.

Prof. Marazi informed the participants that environmental ethics go hand to hand with justice. He quoted various Quranic verses wherein the importance of conservation of environment is emphasized. He impressed upon the participants that all religions, Hinduism and Buddhism, Christianity, etc lay emphasis on the conservation of the environment.