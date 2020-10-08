CUK's deptt of Zoology holds webinar

The Department of Zoology, Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Thursday organised a national webinar on ‘Significance of Spirulina in boosting immunity against Covid19’ at its Green Campus here with Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj Ud Din Mir attending it online.

Inaugurating the event, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, highlighted the importance of research work in the field of life sciences to fight against the diseases and pandemics like Covid-19. He appreciated the hardworking approach of the Department of Zoology under the leadership of Prof M. Afzal Zargar and Prof. M Yousuf.

The webinar talk was given by Prof. O.P Agarwal, Ex-Vice Chancellor, Jiwaji University, Gawalior. Speaking on the topic, Prof. O.P Agarwal underscored the importance of the spirulina as a super food for boosting the immune system against Covid-19.

He also talked about the different constituents of the spirulina which make it unique natural food for fighting against Covid and other influenza viruses.

He enlightened the importance of spirulina as a nutrient dense food as it is packed full of vitamins including, Vitamine A, C, E and B. Prof Agarwal’s studies are ‘breakthrough research’ in the use of spirulina as an antioxidant food which protects our cells and tissues from damage. He also recommended daily intake of the spirulina for availing various health benefits of this super food.