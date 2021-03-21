CUK's DRD holds entrance test for 6 research progs

The Directorate of Research and Development (DRD) Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Sunday conducted Central University of Kashmir Admission Test (CUKAT), the entrance test, for six Research Programmes at its Green Campus here.

In a statement the varsity said that as many as 300 aspirants participated in the entrance examination conducted for the programmes including Computer Science & Engineering, Media Studies, Commerce, Law, Comparative Religion/Islamic Studies and Urdu. The entrance test was conducted after following the strict Covid-19 protocol and physical distancing.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar and Director DRD, Prof. G M Bhat expressed satisfaction over the smooth and hassle free conduct of the entrance examination.