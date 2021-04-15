CUK's DSW holds extension lecture

Directorate of Students Welfare (DSW), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Thursday organised an extension lecture on Guru Tegh Bahadur on the commemoration of his 400th birth anniversary, to highlight the teachings, values and principles of the Guru.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr. Somanpreet, Assistant Professor, Department of Physical Education, presented an extensive discourse about the life and teachings of the Guru. He pointed out that the Guru dedicated his whole life for spreading the message of Guru Nanak. His works included in the Guru Granth Sahib, covers a wide range of topics such as Nature of God, Human Attachments, Body, Mind, Sorrow, Dignity, Service, Death, and deliverance.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir in his speech described Guru Tegh Bahadur as a great Guru who dedicated his life for the cause of Truth and Humanity.

Director DSW, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Shah was also present during the lecture.