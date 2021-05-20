CUK's DSW holds online lecture on 'neurotic & stress related disorders'

Department of Students Welfare (DSW), Central university of Kashmir (CUK) Thursday organised an online lecture on mental health on “Neurotic & Stress Related Disorders” for the students, scholars, faculty members and staff. The lecture was delivered by Dr. Mohammed Maqbool, Head, Department of Psychiatry, Government Medical College, Srinagar.

According to a statement issued here, speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din said the students’ community has been adversely affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic as they have been confined to their homes. He asked the students to continuously remain engaged in different indoor activities including undertaking different physical exercises and book reading in order to de-stress. Prof. Mehraj ud Din said the varsity would be organizing more such lectures to sensitize the students about the ways and means to overcome the anxiety and stress caused due to prevailing situation.

Resource Person, Dr. Mohammad Maqbool Dar, Head, Department of Psychiatry, Government Medical College, while speaking on the theme, “Neurotic & Stress Related Disorders” made a detailed presentation about the subject. He said the department of Psychiatry has witnessed a surge in several anxiety and neurotic stress disorders following the onset of lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic. Dr. Mohammad Maqbool further said that stress causes other diseases including hypertension, Obesity, Diabetes, Headaches, depression and anxiety and gastrointestinal problems. He also discussed threadbare various types of psychiatric disorders and ways and means for their treatment.

Prof. M. Afzal Zargar, Registrar, in his address, asked those suffering from any type of psychological disorders to seek immediate help from the doctors. “Earlier, the mental disorders were considered a taboo, but now people have started expressing their feelings vis-a-vis their psychological disorders and have started seeking help from concerned medicos,” he added.

In his welcome address, Dr Mehraj Ud Din Shah, Dean Students Welfare, said that people are caught in the pandemic due to which they are living in difficult times as deaths are occurring across the length and breadth of the country every day. “This has created overwhelming stress, anxiety and mental disorders among the people, particularly the students, which need to be addressed immediately,” he said.

Later, the students posed several questions to the expert and sought clarifications about mental disorders.

Faizan Ashraf Mir, Deputy Director, DSW, Green Campus, conducted the programme proceedings while Dr. Asif Khan, Deputy Director, DSW, Tulmulla Campus, proposed the vote of thanks.