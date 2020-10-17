CUK's health centre conducts 370 COVID19 tests

To combat and prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the Central University of Kashmir (CUK), the varsity’s Health Centre conducted 370 Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) of employees of the university at Green Camus here 28.09.2020 to 12.09.2020.

The testing was facilitated by Vice Chancellor Prof. Mehraj-Ud -Din, Registrar Prof. M Afzal Zargar and Chief Medical Officer Ganderbal, Dr. Mehraj-ud -Din. The health centre team comprising Doctors and Paramedical staff of the varsity, including Dr. Sheeba Nazir Senior Medical Officer, Nodal officer (COVID-19), Dr. Abid Ahmad Sofi Medical officer, Javeed Ahmad (Male Nurse), Asmat Majeed (Pharmacist).