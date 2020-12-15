CUK's IT Deptt holds induction prog

Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehrajud Din Mir Tuesday inaugurated ‘Ta’aruf’, an induction programme for the fresh batch of the students of M. Tech Information Technology organized by the Department of Information Technology, School of Engineering and Technology, at Tulmulla Campus here.

According to a statement, welcoming the new students, Prof. Mehrajud Din Mir said “He is thrilled to know that the School of Engineering and Technology has managed to take students at full capacity despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.”

The University, all its offices, assets, faculty, staff and resources are and will be available to students, he said adding the CUK is a student-centric university and time for us is of great essence. “So we, at CUK, ensure that, despite hardships, not a single day is lost and degrees are awarded on time, without compromising on the quality.”

VC also had a one-to-one interaction with all the fresher’s where he asked them to develop themselves as leaders while they are at CUK. He also reiterated that innovation is the founding stone of everything concrete in today’s world and without innovation, it is impossible to contribute and thrive. The VC apprised the students of the facilities that CUK provides and asked them to ensure they are able to serve their own self, their families, the institution, community, society, and the nation. He also stressed on the introduction of MOOC’s in all the courses for better learning and flexibility.

Registrar Prof. M Afzal Zargar, welcomed and congratulated the students for securing admission in the Department. Talking about the importance of Information Technology, He said, “It is because of Information Technology, today we have the world in the palm of our hands”.