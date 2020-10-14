CUK's Law deptt holds speech competition on 'Impact of Social Media on Children'

The Department of Law, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) on Wednesday organized an inter-departmental speech competition titled ‘The Impact of Social Media on Children’ at varsity’s Tulmulla Campus.

Eighteen students, representing university departments, participated in the event, which was part of a programme series organized under the auspices of Legal-Aid-Clinic-for-Juveniles established in the Law Department, sponsored under a project allotted to it by the Department of Justice, Government of India.

The participants highlighted the positive and negative impacts of social media on the growth and development of children. Speaking about the negative aspects, many speakers highlighted that the increasing use of social media leads to the experiences of FOMO, feeling of anxiety or insecurity over the possibility of missing out on something, by children.

They argued that the “obsession of social media has led to the feelings of depression among its nonstop users.”

Many participants illustrated with examples of how uncensored use of social media by young minds “exposes them to sexual predation and cyber-bullying.” They also spoke about the positive impacts of social media and said that its advent has opened new opportunities and vistas in the modern world. “The Covid-19 pandemic has made us realize the value of social media as the latter provided us with an alternative to online social interactions,” they said.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir appreciated the department for holding the competition and emphasized that such events provide a platform for the all-round development of the students. He said that education should result in overall growth of a child socially, economically, intellectually and emotionally.

“This is possible when a student moves beyond the classroom and participates in academic interactions, conferences and seminars.”