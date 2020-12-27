CUK's School of Legal Studies holds induction programme

School of Legal Studies, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a six-day induction-cum-orientation programme for the fresh batches of students of BA LLB and LLM.

A statement of CUK issued here said that eminent jurists and luminaries from academics, bar and bench spoke in the different sessions of the programme which included CUK Vice Chancellor, Prof Mehrajuddin Mir, Prof Emeritus Virendra Kumar, UGC Emeritus Fellow and former chairman, Department of Laws, Panjab University, Chandigarh and others.

The statement said that the speakers sensitised the students about the globalisation and globalised justice which calls for lawyering beyond borders.

It said that they contended that the new economic and political world order had considerably increased opportunities for the law students with talent and acumen, but at the same time had increased competition as well.