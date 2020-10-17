CUK's SLS holds debate competition for college students

Department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) through Legal Aid Clinic for Juveniles (LACJ) organised a debate competition for college students at Tulmulla Campus.

LACJ has been established under the patronage of the project “Access to Justice” sponsored by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice (MLJ), Government of India. As many as 12 teams comprising 24 students from different degree colleges of the valley participated in the debate, the topic of which was “Family Socialisation is responsible for Juvenile Delinquency.”

Dean, SLS, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir delivered the welcome address while Director, Access to Justice, MLJ, Shailesh Shrivastava, delivered the keynote speech online and highlighted the constitution of the project and its alliance at different practical levels with common states centres. Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj-ud-Din Mir, chaired the inaugural session and gave presidential remarks. He appreciated the theme of the debate and encouraged all participants to deliver their best. He also thanked the Ministry for granting the project to CUK. Dr. Ishrat Bashir, Coordinator, Department of English and Dr. Moyeed-ul-Zafar from Department of Religious studies, were the jury members.