CUK's SLS holds speech competition

School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organized a speech competition for the higher secondary students on the theme “It is Easier to Build Strong Children Than to Repair Broken Men,” at Tulmulla Campus here. As many as 29 students from different educational institutions participated in the competition, which was part of a programme series organized under the auspice of Legal-Aid-Clinic-for-Juveniles established under a project sanctioned by the Department of Justice, Government of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir stated that it is a privilege to get the project on juveniles and appreciated the department’s efforts for establishing a legal aid clinic through which several juveniles were acquitted, bailed and counseled. He reiterated that we must reach to our children before they reach the stage of the broken men. He emphasized that there has to be a strong linkage between school education and the universities.

Islamic University of Science and Technology, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mushtaq Siddique, who was the chief guest, spoke at length, about the problems of the contemporary capitalistic world order which “prioritizes the monetary success of the human beings.” Prof Farooq Ahmad Mir, Department of Law, in his speech advised the students to develop qualities of self-belief and consistency with regard to their life in general and academic assignments in particular. He quoted Woodsworth in emphasizing that students should learn from every experience and search for sermons even from stones.

Prof. Musadiq Amin Sahaf, Head, Commerce Department, Prof Nighat Basu Professor, Department of Shahnaz Bashir, Asst Prof, DCJ and Insha Farooq Asst Prof, Management Studies served as jury members. Abina Arshid of Kashmir Harvard, Malbagh, was adjudged as the winner of the speech competition. Nimra Jeelani, Green-valley Buchpora, and Beenish Iqbal, Boys Higher Secondary School, Lar, Ganderbal were declared as 02nd and 03rd runner-ups respectively. The best team award was won by Aliza Altaf and Abina Arshad of Kashmir Harvard.