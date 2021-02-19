CUK's SoE conduct activities

School of Education (SoE), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised several activities in the established 14 centres for free winter coaching located across Jammu & Kashmir, to cater to the diverse needs of the students.

In a statement the varsity said that on February 6, varsity’s students-teachers, in collaboration with Iqbal Public High School, Soura, organised Na’at, debate and quiz competitions. In Na’at competition Absar Ahmad Rather and Attia Hilal from class 8th secured 1st and 2nd positions respectively. In debate, Ufaizah and Ansa yaqoob from class 8th secured 1st and 2nd position and Kariza from class 7th secured third place. In the quiz, Ansa yaqoob, Absar Ahmad, Tahreem, Arbeena (8th class students), Toiba from 7th class and Isra from 6th class were declared winners. In valediction, Tabasm and Fokiya appreciated the students for participating in the events and congratulated the student-teachers of CUK for their continuous efforts for students’ betterment.

“A similar event was organised by student-teachers on February 15 in collaboration with Government Middle School, Gadoora, Ganderbal. Dean & Head SoE, Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Geelani presided over the event and congratulated the students of class 6th, 7th, & 8th for their dedication exhibited throughout the winter classes. He distributed prizes to Rukaya Nazir, Insha Mushtaq and Saboora Fayaz who bagged first, second and third positions respectively. On the same day, student-teachers in collaboration with Gousal Azam Memorial School organised a 4 kilometre cycle race for the students of 6th, 7th and 8th class which started at 7:30 AM. On the occasion, the principal thanked CUK trainees for their dedication and commitment toward teaching. Fazil Manzoor of class 8th secured first position, Amaan Manzoor of Class 6th secured second place and Sohaib Fayaz of class 6th secured third place,” it said.