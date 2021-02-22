CUK'S SoE holds activities in various schools

To cater the curricular and co-curricular needs of students, School of Education (SoE), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised many activities in the established 14 centres for free winter coaching across Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement the varsity said that on 16th February, CUK’s B.Ed and M. Ed students organized a quiz competition at Starland Higher Sec School, here in which students of different classes participated. The winners include Tabassum (9th), Asibaparvaiz (8th) and BedamNazir (10th). Later the university teachers and school principal and chairman distributed prizes. A similar event was also held at JamiaIshatulUloom Academy, Chandak, Poonch on 16th February for the students of 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th. In the competition, Faruqi House secured 1st rank, Siddiqui House 2nd rank while as Hydrie House secured 3rd rank.

To address the special needs of children, the trainees at Iqbal Public School, Soura on 16th February organized a counselling program. The trainees involved the professional personnel for the service by inviting the counsellor Dr. Nuzhatul Saba Handoo. The counselling was attended by students and their parents. Besides the trainees of Iqbal Public in collaboration with the trainees of Government middle school, Gadoora, organized a sports competition on 18th February. The event concluded with the prize distribution ceremony by Dr. Syed ZahoorGeelani Dean SoE.

On 18th February, the trainees at Imamia Public School, Gangoo, Pulwama organized a painting competition. Kaniza Fatima of 7th class secured 1st position, Khushi and Syed Deeba both from class 8th shared the 2nd position, Nazimajan and UlfatZehra of class 6th shared the 3rd position respectively.

On 19th February, trainees at Usmania Model High School organised a “Cleanliness cum Plantation” drive in the school in which all the students participated. On the same day a painting competition was organized at Govt Boys Middle School, Sopore. On 20th February, the trainees at Imamia public School, Gangoo, Pulwama organized a quiz competition in which students of different classes participated and the Iqbal group of the school was declared as winner. On the same day the trainees at Usmaniaschool, Buchpora, Srinagar organised a Naat Competition, Tilawat and cultural event titled “Usmanians – The Whizz Kids “. Besides the trainees at HanfiyaIslamia Model High school, Sehpora organized a cleanliness drive in and around the schools thereby enlightening students about the social responsibility towards the environment.