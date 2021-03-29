CUK's SoE holds plantation drive

School of Education (SoE), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with DSW and Landscape Development Department organised a plantation drive at the Tulmulla campus of the university.

In a statement the varsity said that more than 400 students participated in the drive for realizing the goal of planting more than 1000 saplings. Addressing students, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehrajud Din Mir, highlighted the importance of plants for the survival of humans. He urged the students to be at forefront for such initiatives to safeguard the future generations.

Dean, School of Education, Dr. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, also planted a sapling, and said the plantation is imperative to maintain the ecological balance. He said the damage done by deforestation needs to be undone and academia should be leading in such environment friendly initiatives.

Later, the students presented a skit highlighting the demerits of illegal deforestation, pollution caused, health repercussions due to pollution and the importance of plantation.