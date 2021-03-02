CUK's SoE organises co-curricular activities

School of Education, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) conducted several co-curricular and extra-curricular events in its established winter coaching centres across Jammu & Kashmir.

On February 17, B. Ed student teachers organized a cleanliness drive at Govt. Boys High School, Harran, to sensitise students and parents about the importance of keeping the surrounding neat and clean. On 22nd February, B. Ed student teachers organized the Inter-school sports competition at Govt. Boys High School, Haran in which besides the host school, Usmania Model High School, Buchpora, and Govt. Middle School, Checkpora, Ganestan, Bandipora participated. In Kho Kho organized exclusively for girls, Govt. Boys High School, Haran was declared as winner.

On 22nd of February, Gousal Azam Memorial School, Patan organised speech and Na’at competition for the students of class 6th , 7th and 8th, in which Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, Head & Dean, SOE was the chief guest. He praised the initiative taken by the student-teachers and sensitised the participants about the importance of organising such events. In the speech competition Shobia from 8th secured first place and Bisma from 7th secured second place, and in Na’at competition the first place was bagged by Faizan from 8th and Hafsa from 6th secured second position. School headmaster, Muhammad Ashraf Zargar thanked the SoE for its efforts in reaching out to wider community. On the same day, student-teachers in collaboration with Govt. Middle School, Pazalpora, Anantnag, organised 200 Mtr racing event in which Minan Gulzar of class 7 secured the first place while Saqih Rafiq of class 6 secured the second place. On 23.02.21 cricket match was organised in the school which was played between two teams, Blue team headed by Bazila and the Red team headed by Aadil. The blue team won the match with Saqib Rafiq declared as the man of the match. On 23rd February, an educational-cum-sports event was organized in Government Boy’s Higher Secondary School, Natipora. The event started with the racing competition between the students of 7th and 8th class. In the event Waseem, Owais and Snober outshined. In Kho-Kho which was organized between 7th and 8th class students, 7th class students (Muneeb, Mujeeb and Shakeel) were declared winners. In the educational activities Kamran from 7th , Ayaz from 8th, Aiman from 6th were declared winners. The goal of the event was to develop team spirit among the students.