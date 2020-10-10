CUK's teacher edu deptt holds workshop

Department of Teacher Education, Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Saturday organized a one-day workshop on ‘Framing the Curriculum’ for the upcoming three-year Integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. Programme, offered by the University here.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir welcomed the move of offering the 3-years Integrated Teacher Preparation Programme and suggested to the department that, “you should write to the concerned authority for lateral entry and exit point(s) in the said programme so that, it becomes more flexible and appealing to the aspirants of Integrated Teacher Preparation Programmes.”

Prof. Mir said that NEP 2020 has emphasized multidisciplinary approach towards education and university education departments have to play a major and meaningful role in realizing this goal of the said policy.

In his address, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, remarked that, he is pleased to note that School of Education (SoE), is offering the 3-Year B.Ed.-M.Ed Integrated Programme on the guidelines as framed by the NEP 2020. He observed that, ‘such integrated programmes are going to reduce the time period in completing a course in Teacher Preparation Programmes and, at the same time, will ensure continuity in completion of the integrated programmes.

Prof. Zargar suggested that, School of Education, should take a lead in offering Short-term Teacher-Training Workshops to In-service teachers serving in various regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dean SoE, Dr. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, in his speech explained the rationale behind conducting this day-long workshop. Former Dean, SoE, Prof. Nighat Basu proposed the vote of thanks.