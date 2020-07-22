CUK's WEC holds webinar

Women Empowerment Cell (WEC) of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Wednesday organized a webinar on ‘Gender Bias and Stereotyping in the Society-Some concerns’ here.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir stressed that discrimination starts from family and thus the mothers need to be oriented first. National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson, Rekha Sharma in her inaugural address said “Gender bias is deep rooted and we cannot think of a society without the bias, which is increasing with each passing day.”

She stressed that counseling can help when both men and women have open minds and both should change their attitude and behavior.

Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Vice-Chancellor Prof Annpurna Nautiyal, in her special address said that women in hilly areas are more vulnerable as they shoulder double responsibility (both at home and workplace) in the society.

“Despite huge work load, they are active participants in various spheres of life.”

Registrar Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah said that gender bias has been historically there and almost all the realms of life have been affected by this attitude.

Earlier, WEC Chairperson and programme convenor, Prof Parveen Pandit said that women comprise 50 per cent of world population, but still “they have not been given their rightful place in the society, as a result they still, continue to be the victim of violence.”

The inaugural session was conducted by Dr Himabindu while Dr Sakina Akhtar, presented the vote of thanks. Saima Bashir was the rapporteur for the session.