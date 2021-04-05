Cultural Academy, Shah Qalander folk theater organise cultural show at Nilnag

The Cultural Academy in collaboration with Shah Qalander Folk Theater Wathoora and District Information Center (DIC) Budgam today organised a cultural program at BuzguNilnagChadoora.

On the occasion, the Artists of Shah Qalander folk theater presented a cultural programme and many skits depicting and demonstrating awareness about how to keep our environment clean and make surroundings garbage free besides avoiding polluting water resources.

A skit on safety measures and precautions about Covid-19 was also performed by the artists.

Audience on the occasion hailed and appreciated the initiative launched by the concerned that was aimed at focusing on the awareness about safety of mankind.

A huge gathering of people besides concerned officers and officials were present on the occasion.